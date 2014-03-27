The Pendennis Cup is organised by Pendennis Shipyard every two years and welcomes an impressive fleet of modern and classic 30-metre+ sailing yachts to Falmouth in Cornwall on the southwest coast of Britain for four days of dramatic racing,

As the final race is completed, the yachts will anchor off Gyllyngvase Beach at which point the Red Arrows will fly overhead, with the display visible from Pendennis Point and along the main town beaches.

Mike Carr, Managing Director, said: “Throughout the history of the Pendennis Cup local businesses, Falmouth town management and the public have been extremely supportive of our event and the shipyard.

“Recruiting the Red Arrows to provide a spectacular finish to the Pendennis Cup 2014 is a thank you from Pendennis Shipyard to everyone involved.”

This year the Pendennis Cup will see 10 yachts with a total length of over 300 metres follow a course from Falmouth to The Manacles stretching to Gul Rock off the Roseland.

The first Pendennis Cup was held in 2008 to coincide with Pendennis Shipyard’s 20th anniversary. Held every two years the event is organised by Pendennis with racing managed by the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and principle race officer Peter Craig

The 2014 Pendennis Cup will take place from 26th-31st May.