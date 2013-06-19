Having recently joined the IGY Marinas network of yachting destinations, the marina hopes to draw visitors looking to escape somewhere new for this Winter season with its generous offer.

Part of a 68-island archipelago and located within a rainforest resort, the marina is considered a superyacht haven. It boasts a range of recent upgrades including newly paved property roads and brand new bathhouses,

Safe and secure, the marina has a diverse international community and can accommodate vessels up to 200 feet.

Amenities on the island include private villas, stunning beaches, exhilarating zipline tours and watersports, while the town of Bocas, along with the airport, is just a short water-taxi ride away, and offers shopping, restaurants, bars, tours and more.