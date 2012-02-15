The Marina, lying peacefully in the naturally protected waters of the Isla Bastimentos and 150 miles from the Panama Canal, holds the perfect setting for Panama’s next luxury yachting hub. Red Frog Marina holds 64 slips and 20 berths, accommodating yachts of up to 180 feet with a draft of 20-30 feet whilst allowing larger vessels to anchor safely offshore and tender in.

The Red Frog Marina has experienced enormous demand since opening in 2009. This is one of the few places in the Caribbean that can offer safety from the hurricane season. During peak months of hurricane season from June – November, owners can anticipate to have little to no vacancy due to the sanctuary to the hundreds of boats that pass through Bocas Del Toro each year.

Panama’s popularity among Yacht owners has been growing in recent years because of its stable climate, ecological diversity and booming economy. The Red Frog Beach Marina is unique because it has such an extraordinary sheltered lagoon while offering crew members an abundant amount of island resort activities to participate in such as luxury rental villas, tours, activity center, top-rated beaches and one of the best rainforest zipline experiences in all Central America.

Bocas Del Toro’s island community is the pride of the region’s tourism board, and with the luxury accommodation of the local resorts and the stunning proximity to Red Frog Beach, Red Frog Marina is the perfect location for the yacht owner with a taste for exploration and adventure.