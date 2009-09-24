Redman Whiteley Dixon 2009 Auto Tour
The directors of Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD) arrived in style at Monte Carlo’s Casino Square on Tuesday 22nd September, having set off from their Beaulieu UK yacht design studio on Sunday.
Joined this year by a number of clients whose superyachts sport RWD designs, the fleet of RWD Auto Tour cars proved even more impressive than the 2008 inaugural run.
The RWD team’s cars – a Ferrari Dino, Porsche 911s and Alvis TD21 – were joined by an Alfa Romeo 8C, Aston Martin DB9 and DBS, a Citroen SM and Jaguar E-Type and C-Type.
The RWD Auto Tour drivers will now enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation onboard 60m yacht Amnesia – exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2008 and receiving rave reviews.
RWD are joined at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show by sponsors Silverlining Design; their work dovetailing with that of RWD.
Launched in 1993, RWD designs interiors and exteriors for motor and sailing yachts and has become a world leader in yacht design. Their award-winning portfolio includes Corinthian, Sovereign, Mamamouchi, Kokomo and Ilona IV.
"Joined this year by a number of clients, whose superyachts sport RWD designs, the fleet of RWD Auto Tour cars proved even more impressive than the 2008 inaugural run."