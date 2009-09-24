Joined this year by a number of clients whose superyachts sport RWD designs, the fleet of RWD Auto Tour cars proved even more impressive than the 2008 inaugural run.

The RWD team’s cars – a Ferrari Dino, Porsche 911s and Alvis TD21 – were joined by an Alfa Romeo 8C, Aston Martin DB9 and DBS, a Citroen SM and Jaguar E-Type and C-Type.

The RWD Auto Tour drivers will now enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation onboard 60m yacht Amnesia – exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2008 and receiving rave reviews.

RWD are joined at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show by sponsors Silverlining Design; their work dovetailing with that of RWD.

Launched in 1993, RWD designs interiors and exteriors for motor and sailing yachts and has become a world leader in yacht design. Their award-winning portfolio includes Corinthian, Sovereign, Mamamouchi, Kokomo and Ilona IV.



