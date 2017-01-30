In the spirit of ‘absolute design’, RWD and POD has been collaborating for many years across the entire yacht design spectrum, creating yachts for clients that truly reflect their individual needs and style.

As Managing Director Ian Knight explained, “this merger only enhances our offering to clients, with the complete design and supply solution under one roof and talented designers working side by side, we offer something special, a devotion to understated luxury which our clients have come to expect and delight in.”

Individually, both companies have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, an ability to listen, to collaborate and to ultimately create beautifully crafted award winning yachts, time and time again.

Redman Whiteley Dixon is the studio responsible for superyacht design across projects such as Vertigo, Hampshire II, Twizzle, Vava II and Kokomo, with more exciting projects set to emerge in the future.