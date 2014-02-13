Mr Jourdon will be based in Cannes and Antibes, in the heart of the Côte d’Azur, in close proximity to the nautical industry professionals he knows so well.

“I am very happy to resume the management of the show, which I know very well, having managed it already in 2008 for its second edition,” he said.

“I am eager to take up the challenge and to join the Antibes Yacht Show team, with whom I’ve enjoyed a great relationship over the years.”

Before creating his own communications and events agency and becoming the correspondent of international and national magazines, Mr Renaud was Show Manager of the Cannes Yacht Show for two years and the Editor-in-Chief of the Yachts and Yachts International Magazines.

“We have known Renaud for years as a person who is well-respected by industry professionals,” commented a spokesperson from the show’s organisers.

“Our objective is to work with him to continue developing the Show as the main event in the yachting calendar for brokerage. His knowledge of the international market and his experience will be very useful to help the Antibes Yacht Show realize its full potential.”

The 2014 Antibes Yacht Show will be held from April 23rd-26th in Port Vauban, Antibes.