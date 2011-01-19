Rene Van Der Velden has noted that the original offices, occupied by the Dutch firm since 1997, have recently become too small and confining for the needs and ambitions of the rapidly expanding company.

Rene Van Der Velden Yacht Design has recently announced the acquisition of a brand-new space in the charming town of Amersfoort to accommodate the expanding business and prepare for future growth.

Originally constructed as a warehouse in the mid-seventeenth century’s Dutch Golden Age, Rene Van Der Velden Yacht Design has relayed that they are very excited to be working in such an historic, creatively inspiring place, with all the amenities of a town centre, and a short walk from the central train station.

Having been closed until January 10th, Rene Van Der Velden Yacht Design is now welcoming clients and visitors to drop by and enjoy their warm and classically styled new home.