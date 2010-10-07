René van der Velden is a Dutch designer and Naval Architect who works to combine an element of timeless elegance with well balanced, well proportioned and modern design. René van der Velden has worked on such distinctive superyachts as the 39.5m Kitty, the 38m Northlander and the new 39m Explorer Yacht design which is currently in construction with New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts.

Unveiled earlier this year, the 39m Explorer Yacht from René van der Velden was designed to venture to the far reaches of the world without compromising on comfort or safety. Comprising a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, this exciting new project has begun construction and will be due for delivery in 2012.

René van der Velden will also be executing the concept, exterior and interior design alongside the naval architecture of the recently commissioned 37m sleek motor yacht design.

René van der Velden also unveiled designs for a 71m Explorer Yacht at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, speaking to René, we were told that the project is still in the early stages, however these projects highlight the increase in the desire to travel the globe with a well designed and sturdy expedition yacht.