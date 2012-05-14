Boldly fashioned and modern in style, this all-weather cruiser is ideal for an economic minded family wishing to cruise in true luxury. She was designed to offer versatile living spaces without cumbersome features and over-sophisticated technology which savvy owners may find unnecessary and expensive. All without sacrificing quality or comfort.

Unlike most typical fly-bridge yachts of this size, guests are able to spend time in the open, well-lit saloon with up to five sliding doors instead of being limited to the skylounge. Forward, separated by the galley, day head, and central stairway, a spacious full-width owner's suite, with a secret entrance, offers her owner complete privacy.

The four guest cabins, set midships for easy motion, also have flexibility. The two cabins forward can be combined into a large VIP suite with sitting room. One after cabin can shift between double or twin-berth arrangement. An efficient crew area is forward.

With longitudinal framing, the steel hull is relatively inexpensive to build and maintain, and is easily repaired anywhere, even in low-tech facilities. The superstructure can be aluminium or composite, depending on builder’s or client’s preference and, like the interior styling, can be customized to suit the owner's needs and taste. The hull is shaped for comfortable speeds up to 18 knots.