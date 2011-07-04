Originally created for a private client, this impressive 38m design project features gracefully balanced lines which were shaped to serve as a platform for a variety of concepts in the 37-40m range.

The latest rendering, heralded by the design studio as a project which is ‘nearing completion’ features a full-beam Skylounge, master cabin and a raised foredeck.

This new range is a truly versatile design which is open to changes and adjustments to match the differing taste and lifestyle of each client.

The Rene van der Velden Yacht Design studio announced, “With so much work already done, the design would naturally cost less and save time if you initiate a project now, and take advantage of our accomplished thinking about this new set of elegant lines.”