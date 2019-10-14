The last we heard from REV Ocean, she had seen her hull and superstructure completed, and was leaving her shipyard in Tulcea for Norway. The images attached show the vessel’s arrival in Norway, where she will undergo the next stage of outfitting - in the home country of her exterior designer Espen Oeino.

Superyachts.com spoke to celebrated designer Espen at the end of this summer, who informed us of some of the impressive design features we can expect to see installed on REV. Amongst some of these innovations, REV will feature a large auditorium and 6 laboratories, cranes and major trawling equipment, as well as facility to cater for automatically and remote-operated submarines. Needless to say, the surge in explorer yachting industry we have increasingly observed in recent years will be taken to the next level with this vessel.

In the most recent update issued by REV Ocean on her construction progress, it has been confirmed that German-based Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven has been chosen by Norwegian billionaire and REV’s future owner Kjell Inge Rokke to support the final stage of the vessel’s construction. The contract was signed at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, covering the final outfitting and docking at Lloyd Werft from around April 2020 to April 2021. Here, REV will have her interiors installed, superstructure painted, deck laid and outer ceilings assembled.

Rüdiger Pallentin, CEO of Lloyd Werft, said of the prestigious project: “We welcome the trust placed in us to support the completion of this extraordinary vessel.”

Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean, also commented that, “We know we will be in good hands with Lloyd Werft who will provide us with the highest quality of shipyard facilities and environmental standards. This will be the last stage of the building process and then REV Ocean will be operational, and ready to develop innovative solutions, for a positive change in the ocean.”

The Superyachts.com team will of course be keeping our ears close to the ground for further updates from this exciting project, which is sure to reshape industry standards and perceptions in an unprecedented way.