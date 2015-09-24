The Damen SeaXplorer is one of those rare projects which signifies a leap forward in a certain sector of design. For those who dream of discovering the world beyond limits, this new DAMEN project is the world’s first purpose-built, Polar Code compliant range of expedition yachts with true global capability – from extreme polar to remote tropical areas.

The 65 to 100-metre SeaXplorer range debuted today at the Monaco Yacht Show, promising life-changing encounters with exotic cultures, majestic wildlife and spectacular wildernesses.

“A number of experienced yachting clients approached us about adapting DAMEN's professional vessels, so we knew from them that there were simply no globally capable luxury explorer yachts out there,” says Rob Luijendijk, AMELS Managing Director. “And that’s also what we heard from EYOS Expeditions who have decades of experience in bespoke luxury expeditions to the wildest places on the planet. So that’s why DAMEN began developing the SeaXplorer. The result is well beyond a pretty rendering. It’s a fully developed range – something only DAMEN could do.”

DAMEN has invested thousands of hours in research and development, ice tank testing, and real expedition pedigree through detailed design input from partner EYOS Expeditions. The instantly recognisable exterior lines were penned by AZURE Yacht Design and Naval Architecture. Plus, the SeaXplorer makes no compromise on the superyacht lifestyle with the Owner’s choice of luxury interior designer.

The SeaXplorer is safe and comfortable in any sea thanks to DAMEN’s patented SEA AXE hull design. Plus, while other yachts have to wait at a distance, the SeaXplorer’s Polar Class double-acting hull breaks through the ice. The three models in the range can reach the most remote destinations and enjoy up to 40 days of full luxury service for all guests without port call.

The SeaXplorer carries tenders (including a dive support tender), expedition equipment, toys, submersibles, dive equipment (including recompression chamber) and up to two helicopters. Designed for smooth expedition logistics, the yachts can deploy tenders and toys quickly and safely so guests never miss a chance encounter or spontaneous adventure.

According to DAMEN Chief Commercial Officer Arnout Damen, speaking at the Monaco Yacht Show, the SeaXplorer range shows what can be achieved by bringing together the right team to focus on solutions to client demands.