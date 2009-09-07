The keel has now been laid for the revolutionary vessel in what is unmistakable Porsche design styled by the team at Zell am See, Austria.

The catamaran is both luxurious and functional, foregoing any showy opulence for high-quality and comfortable materials in true Porsche style.

For extra expertise on the construction of the super yacht, Royal Falcon Fleet has enlisted the talents of Kockums and Incat Crowther.

Swedish company Kockums is a subsidiary of Thyssen-Krupp and is well-known for its cutting-edge marine technology, while Australian nautical engineers Incat Crowther are well experienced in the construction of large power catamarans.

The RF135 will be capable of accommodating 10 guests and 10 crew and of reaching a maximum speed of 35 knots.

The hull for the very first launch of the RFF135 has been under construction since September of last year and will be moved to Sweden at the end of 2009 for the addition of the interior and any technological installations. The launch of this RFF135 is slated for the end of 2010.