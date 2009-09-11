The latest model from Riva was welcomed to the international stage with a crowded press conference held by Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the company Francesco Frediani.

The superyacht displays a sporty design with a focus on open space that is enhanced by the use of any ice-toned metallic paint for the hull and deckhouse.

Among the yachts features is a sundeck with dining space for six; an enclosed air-conditioned upper salon; and accommodations including a generous master cabin, VIP cabin, and two twin-bed cabins.

The Riva 86 Domino can sleep up to eight guests in her four cabins, cruise at 34 knots, and is capable of a 38 knot maximum speed.

Besides the latest edition to the company’s collection, Riva is showing its entire range at the Cannes Boat Show with some yachts being displayed at the shipyard’s designated stand and others moored just outside the show.