Riva 86 Domino unveiled

Her hull and deckhouse sport a brand-new Metallic Ice colour chosen for a high-impact effect.

The 26 metre super yacht is an evolution of Riva’s 63 Vertigo and 68 Ego Super that offers guests additional space alongside a variety of different socialising areas for long cruising as well as daily life onboard.

Features of her design include a large sundeck that is completely integrated into the upper section of the deckhouse so it is invisible from the outside.

It is complete with a dining area for six, a large sunpad and a second steering position ideal for mooring manoeuvres. An additional dining table for six can be found in the cockpit.

The closed upper salon is air-conditioned and full of natural light, separated from the helm station via a large LCD TV.

This area features unusual shades of grey durmast and elm that complement grey lacquering and natural-coloured leather inserts.

The 86 Domino also boasts a fully-equipped galley on the mezzanine level, while crew cabins for four can be accessed via the stern cockpit.

Guest accommodations include a full-beam master cabin amidships with en suite head, walk-in closet, private living area and vanity; VIP cabin at bow with en suite head; two twin cabins with en suite heads are located between this and the master cabin.

The guest cabin located port also has the added advantage of sliding beds on tracks that allow it to be converted into another cabin featuring double beds.

The luxury motor yacht will be powered by twin 2435 hp MTU engines that will allow her to reach a maximum speed of 38 knots and cruise comfortably at 34 knots.

Riva is an Italian shipyard founded by Carlo Riva with a long and proud 165-year history. The company began by constructing motorboats made of wood and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style. The shipyard specialises in building luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and of the highest quality. Riva’s shipyard locations include the original boatyard at Sarnico and the La Spezia yard opened in 2004 that produces yachts over 20 metres in length.