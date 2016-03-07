The World Championship - which is comprised of 21 Grand Prix races - will be the first platform of the new brand partnership as they compete together.

The sponsorship was officially announced in Maranello during the presentation of the new Ferrari SF16-H car, which will be the new contender in the World Championship for Scuderia Ferrari.

The Riva logo, which sports the unmistakable aquamarine background, will be visible on the helmets of both Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

“An icon of recreational boating meets the most exceptional Formula 1 team, giving birth to an unmatched duo, a legend meeting another legend, racing together on Formula 1 circuits and cruising the seas worldwide” - explains Ferretti Group’s CEO Alberto Galassi.

“We are truly proud to be writing a new chapter of Riva’s glorious history together with Ferrari, thereby renovating a collaboration that, in the past, led to true sea jewels. The exclusive cooperation between Riva and Scuderia Ferrari brings together two icons of style and technological innovation, which every day thrill speedboat and car racing enthusiasts all over the world.”

The first Grand Prix in the 2016 World Championships is the Rolex Australian Grand Prix (18-20 March) which takes place in Melbourne. The challenge will then take drivers across the world over 21 weekends, culminating on 27th November with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the grand finale of the 2016 World Championships.