The Riva 110’ is the brand-new flagship in the fibreglass fleet, succeeding the Riva 100’ Corsaro as the next-generation model in the expansive Ferretti Group fleet.

Drawn by Officina Italiana Design, the studio founded by Mauro Micheli in collaboration with Sergio Beretta and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, the Riva 110’ promises to be a flybridge of boundless beauty and unprecedented elegance. The design of the hull has been fully refreshed and is now almost 112 feet (34-metres) in length.

The exterior design builds on the historic and untamed style of the classic Riva yacht and evolves the modern edge of the 100’ Corsaro; distinguished by a sporty edge. A streamlined hardtop with an innovative asymmetrical design, moulded glass and chrome inserts sits atop the sporty hull to complete the overall look of Riva’s next big project.

Notable design features include a spacious beach club area at water level with space for an arsenal of toys, and open spaces on deck and the bow for relaxation as well as Master Suite and 4 VIP cabins.