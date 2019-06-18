Sarnico-born shipbuilder Riva, which dates its roots back to 1842, is instantly recognisable for its classic mahogany limousines littering the famous canals of Venice. For decades this has been Riva’s central modus operandi, and the brand has seen unfettered success from this.

However, recent years have undoubtedly brought change to the yachting industry, as builds from the biggest names in shipbuilding across the world have grown longer, faster, and more technologically advanced in an increasingly competitive and sophisticated market.

Riva has not been immune to this change, and as the recent launch of its Superyachts Division has demonstrated, has proven itself more than capable of meeting the demands of an ever-evolving industry since its acquisition by Ferretti Group in 2012.

Designed by long-time Riva favourite Officina Italiana Design to give her the characteristic Riva look, yet fittingly adapted to a superyacht scale, the first hull ‘Race’ debuted at Venice this Saturday in unparalleled style and ceremony.

Indeed, Riva has laid out yet more ambitious plans for its foray into the bigger builds, as it has announced the Superyachts Division will also be laying out plans to build the yacht in 60m, 70m and 90m.

Giordano Pellacani, Sales and Marketing Director of Custom Business at Ferretti Group, explained the idea behind this monumental move by Riva, stating that,

“Carlo [Riva]’s idea was that if Riva was to build 50m superyachts today, it should follow the long tradition of building high performance yachts of great beauty. It should also be economical, because by going slowly, you consume less and go further.”

Riva’s latest venture is certain to create substantial ripples in what has proven to be an increasingly evolving and fast-paced industry. We at Superyachts.com would like to congratulate Riva on the launch of its Superyachts Division, and await with immense anticipation what is yet to come for the brand.