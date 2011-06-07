The sale was a joint effort between Bob Cury of RJC Yachts and John Weller of Northrop & Johnson, who introduced the buyer.

The yacht, whose name stands for ‘You Only Live Once’, was built by the Broward Marine Shipyard in 1995. It commanded an asking price of $1,995,000.

A cockpit motor yacht, YOLO is well designed and has retained an impressive condition thanks to regular upgrades.

Her exterior is styled by the Broward Marine team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package.

YOLO is capable of 21.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 18.00 knots from her 24,600-litre fuel tanks.

The yacht can accommodate six guests in three staterooms and features an enclosed air conditioned aft deck, and a hard-top flybridge with jacuzzi.