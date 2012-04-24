Built by American shipyard Broward Marine in 2008, Aquasition - which will be renamed Viva Mas! by its new owner - had an asking price of $8.995,000.

The newest and most highly customized Broward to date, the vessel was built to Lloyds Maltese Cross 100-A1 classification. It features modern exterior styling and naval architecture by Evan Marshall, and a custom high gloss cherry interior by Genesis of Viareggio, Italy.

It accommodates ten guests in five well appointed staterooms to include an on-deck Master stateroom with his and hers onyx bathrooms with central Jacuzzi and separate shower featuring custom cappuccino/ onyx marble slabs for the floor, shower and tub surrounds.

The spectacular flybridge features a sit-down bar, comfortable seating/dining, circular jacuzzi, jet tender and custom hardtop.

Bob Cury represented the seller as central agent and Ron Hirshberg of Galati Yachts represented the buyer.