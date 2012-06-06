Read online now
RJC Reduce Price of 120’ Broward Superyacht Sigrun

By Ben Roberts

Having being introduced to the market for the first time, the classically styled motor yacht Sigrun has been reduced by $700,000.

Representing one of the finest and most well equipped motor yacht ever built by Broward Marine, Sigrun has never been chartered and stands in a pristine condition ready for sale with Robert J Cury Yacht Sales & Charters broker Raymond Young.

Sigrun was built in 2002 and features a luxurious on-deck master stateroom, three VIP queen staterooms and aft crew quarters.

Available for sale through RJC Yacht Sales & Charters, Sigrun has been reduced to an asking price $5,795,000.

