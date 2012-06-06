Representing one of the finest and most well equipped motor yacht ever built by Broward Marine, Sigrun has never been chartered and stands in a pristine condition ready for sale with Robert J Cury Yacht Sales & Charters broker Raymond Young.

Sigrun was built in 2002 and features a luxurious on-deck master stateroom, three VIP queen staterooms and aft crew quarters.

Available for sale through RJC Yacht Sales & Charters, Sigrun has been reduced to an asking price $5,795,000.