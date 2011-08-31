Built in 2008, this vessel represents the only Bravo series ever built with three equally sized staterooms, all with private ensuite. Her contemporary interior is tastefully done in neutral tones accented with stone and granite throughout.

Powered by reliable Caterpillar 3412’s with extended warranty, Aquarius can comfortably reach a pleasant cruising speed of 20 knots and offers spacious exterior spaces to fully enjoy any cruise.

Additional amenities include full walk-around decks, large open aft deck and flybridge with built-in hard top, wet bar, spacious seating and a tender.