Launched in 2010 by the Turkish Bilgin Yachts shipyard to high acclaim, RL Noor is an incredible charter yacht with style in abundance. “It’s not hard to see why RL Noor won so many awards for her design,” explains her YPI Charter Manager, Alena Zilyova. “An excellent charter yacht, she features a very elegant interior that makes exceptional use of greige tinted oak veneer, Thassos marble and rare carpets to create a warm ambiance whilst still retaining a stylish, minimalist feel.”

RL Noor can accommodate up to 8 guests in a full-beam owners suite on the main deck and one VIP cabin alongside two double guest cabins on the lower deck. “The cabins are very spacious,” adds Alena. “They make excellent use of the large amount of natural light that comes in through well-placed oversized windows.”

Charter guests aboard RL Noor can enjoy numerous socializing areas both inside and on deck, zero-speed stabilisers for maximum comfort whether at anchor or in port and over 17 tons of insulation for the ultimate in noise and vibration reduction.

Based in Croatia, RL Noor is available for charter through YPI Charter across the East Mediterranean this summer.