Built by Lamda Shipyards in 2005 with a major refit in 2014, RM Elegant is a superyacht with immediate notability thanks to her exterior styling by Lally Poulias.

Due to her naval architecture by Nafpigki Hellas, RM Elegant has been coined as one of the safest yachts on the water thanks to the fact that she is one of the few yachts in the world to have passed US Coast Guard rules.

RM Elegant is a rare superyacht, and a vessel designed and built to be ahead of her time. She is able to comfortably accommodate up to 30 guests, whether it’s entertaining on a 260 metre sun deck to the remarkable sundeck and 15 spacious cabins.

