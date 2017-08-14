Mako blue exterior, Baltic blue and Cream Truffle interiors, flashes of chrome igniting a feel of speed; one could be forgiven for thinking this is the latest automotive from the supercar pioneers, but it is a different beast entirely.

The first-ever AM37 is the flagship of a line in-build, offering up the ideal lifestyle on the water with convertible sofa, bespoke underwater lights and a carbon fibre champagne cooler which olds two bottles and six flutes.

Replacing wheel is Axius Joystick Piloting, a seemingly simple method of controlling either twin 370 Mercury diesels or two 430 hp petrol engines when choosing your output. Alternatively, owners can opt for the AM37S series, bringing the power up to 570hp through Mercury Racing engines.

The first AM37 cut its teeth on the Swiss lakes, and after putting it through its paces, the delivery has now sparked the first arrival of a new option in power boat cruising.

Quintessence Yachts CEO Mariella Mengozzi concluded: “With so many options available to our clients we are confident that there will never be two identical AM37s. At the heart of our approach is a commitment to listen to customers and understand their needs, supporting their choices with the finest quality artistry. By fusing the maritime and automotive worlds with the universal characteristics of style and elegance, AM37 offers the perfect balance of design and engineering, performance and comfort, luxury and functionality.”

All AM37s benefit from a unique sliding cockpit cover which can be remotely operated with a mobile app. Navigation, control monitor and entertainment systems are integrated within a 15’ touchscreen in the dashboard, with advanced functions to control the electric anchor, retractable bimini and retractable swim platform.

Each of these phenomenal day cruisers is manufactured using the latest in composite technologies and features many carbon fibre mouldings, including the deck of the boat.