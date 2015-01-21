Rob Luijendijk On Expanding Into The 80m+ Market
One of the busiest yacht builders in the world, Dutch shipyard Amels - part of Damen Group - is the creator of striking yachts with pedigree design. With plans to enter into the custom market, Rob Luijendijk joins Superyachts.com to discuss latest projects and another busy year.
Moving further into the 80m and up custom build market, Amels is using the success of the LIMITED EDITION range to enter into a growing sector. Projects are already running, with hulls entering the yard and an 83m launch scheduled for 2016.
For more information on the shipyard's expansion plans into the larger yacht market, watch the full video above.