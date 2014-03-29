“It’s our fourth year here,” explains Rob Luijendijk, “it’s becoming a tradition for us to be back at the Hainan Rendez-Vous and it’s good to see more and more yacht builders are coming here.”

Celebrating their fourth year here means Amels knows the Chinese market and has been expecting the emergence, bringing their brand front and centre at the China Rendez-Vous.

“As we are part of Damen Shipyards Group, we have a long presence in China already. We have two commercial shipyards […] since 25 years we have a 100% shareholding in one of the Chinese shipyards which is a very good thing, so we’ve learned a bit from that and we’ve got to know the culture and the people which is very nice – we hope this gives us some guidance toward the yachting market in China.”

Rob Luijendijk was kind enough to bring an example of why Amels are so popular, the Amels 180 model. For an in-depth insight from Amels CEO Rob Luijendijk, watch the full video above.