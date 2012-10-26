In the midst of gale force winds and ‘eventful’ weather conditions we joined Robert Moran at the Moran Yacht & Ship stand to gain an insight into the firms origins and how they became one of the most exciting, and busiest, companies in the market at the moment.

Moran Yacht & Ship recently brought a new and extremely exciting project to the leading Dutch shipyard Oceanco. A project which will be the largest sailing yacht ever to be built in Holland, but that isn't all. Project Solar will be solar powered and one of the most purely green yachts on the water come her delivery date of 2015.

Watch the above video for more information on the ethos of Moran Yacht & Ship, or for more information on the numerous new construction projects and brokerage yachts the firm manages, please click here.