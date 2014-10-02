“As you know we delivered some really exciting yachts over the last couple of years,” explains Rob Wetzles. “And now we’re preparing some really exciting concepts. One concept is an explorer boat which is called Ice Cool and it’s going to be a really comfortable boat to explore the extremities of the globe with lots of exciting toys on board. Another project of a completely different direction is a J-Class revisited which is a project we call ‘Back to the Future’, where we made a study of the original J-Classes and interpreted them to the current ones.”

For more information on the design inspiration behind the studio’s new projects, watch the above video.