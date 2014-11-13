The Savona-based shipyard have been crafting their custom yachts for 26 years and continue to be widely regarded throughout the world for their distinctive design philosophy and impeccable attention to detail.

We sat down with Roberto Zambrini, CEO of Mondo Marine, at the recent Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, to delve deeper into the company’s Italian ethos, and learn more about their most recent projects.

“We have two new projects, said Mr Zambrini. “The first one is the M57, it’s a boat designed by an Italian designer, Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design.

“We presented this boat at the Monaco Yacht Show and also here in Fort Lauderdale. We also have a new sailing boat, a new concept and the first sailing boat of Mondo Marine.”

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Zambrini above this article.