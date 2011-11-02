Kingship is currently building the world’s first superyacht measuring less than 50m which adheres to RINA Green Star Plus standards. Not only is the Green Voyager an expertly designed yacht, but with the hull construction coming together in the New Year, this vessel will surely confirm Kingship’s position as the leading luxury yacht builder in China.

When asked about the importance of eco-friendly design in luxury yacht construction, Roger stated, “I think some owners would be very eco-friendly, some, depending on which owner. The trend is there though; in China we’re seeing a lot of electric yachts now”.

Evolutions in eco-friendly yacht design are imperative to the future of the industry, and with new designs like Green Voyager and Essence coming from the yard, Kingship look to be part of the pioneering movement.

Kingship will be entering a vital period next year as Green Voyager enters a new phase of construction and the company expands with the regions demand for yachts.