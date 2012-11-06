In the embrace of what was to be the beginning of Hurricane Sandy, Rolls Royce, Worth Avenue Yachts, Rhum Clement and NetJets rallied forces to change the scheduled yacht hop into a warmer, much dryer and just as successful house party.

The incredible Miami residence set the perfect backdrop for legion of guests to arrive in style and enjoy the house, the fine champagne, gourmet food, live music and the silhouette of a superyacht sat on the waterways directly behind the house.

David Archibald of Rolls Royce joined us before the party for an interview, click here for more information on the future endeavours of one of Britain's proudest institutions.