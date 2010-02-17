Romantica yacht for sale with Chamberlain Yachts
Stylish motor yacht Romantica is now for sale with Chamberlain Yachts International. The 31.4m was built in 2008 by Odyssey Yachts and features exterior design by Frank Mulder.
Superyacht Romantica is an Odyssey 103 yacht. The yacht’s sleek exterior is complemented by her modern and immaculate interior, designed by J. Kinder Design, which features wood finishes and high-gloss surfaces throughout.
Romantica can accommodate up to eight guests in a split-level master suite, full-beam VIP suite; queen double and twin.
Outside, Romantica’s spacious decks offer aft deck al fresco dining and sunbathing areas on the flybridge. Romantica also features a garage for toys and tender, and underwater lights surrounding the transom area.
The semi-displacement yacht with fibre-glass hull can reach a top speed of 29 knots and cruises comfortably at 23 knots.
Currently located in Florida, Romantica is now for sale with Chamberlain (price on application).