Superyacht Romantica is an Odyssey 103 yacht. The yacht’s sleek exterior is complemented by her modern and immaculate interior, designed by J. Kinder Design, which features wood finishes and high-gloss surfaces throughout.

Romantica can accommodate up to eight guests in a split-level master suite, full-beam VIP suite; queen double and twin.

Outside, Romantica’s spacious decks offer aft deck al fresco dining and sunbathing areas on the flybridge. Romantica also features a garage for toys and tender, and underwater lights surrounding the transom area.

The semi-displacement yacht with fibre-glass hull can reach a top speed of 29 knots and cruises comfortably at 23 knots.

Currently located in Florida, Romantica is now for sale with Chamberlain (price on application).

