The Burger Boat Company, based in Wisconsin, USA, has been building high-quality yachts since 1864. This revered American shipyard has built, motor yachts, sailing yachts, commercial vessels and military vessels for two major wars for over 149 years.

Now, Ron Cleveringa walks us through the latest designs to come from the yard with Seaton Yachts and Ivan Erdevicki.

“We’re always working with designers from around the world,” comments Ron. “Ivan designed a 40m raised-pilot house yacht that we’ve worked really closely with him to develop. We’ve had a really good response to that yacht which generates another look for Burger; it’s a little more contemporary than the traditional styling that many people think of.”

“The Seaton Yacht is an exploration vessel,” adds Ron. “Steel and aluminium, Ice-classed, and since it’s been released very, very well received.”

For more information on the future of the Burger Boat Company and they’re new entrance into the Wood For Life programme, watch the above video for the full details.