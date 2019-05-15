Rosetti 38m Explorer Keel Laid

Although this custom usually marks the beginning of construction, the first block has in fact already been completed, and this milestone thus heralds in the exciting later stages of construction. The coin laying ceremony was attended by the owner, shipyard representatives and the yacht designer and naval architect.

When she is finished, the RSY explorer will be a specimen of true intrepid capability. Rated at 400GT with a beam of 8.85m, she features design and naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo from Hydro Tec Delivery. The launch of the 38m will mean big things for Rossetti Superyachts, who are carving out a name for themselves as industry leaders in the field of explorer vessels.

The company’s Partner and CEO, Fulvio Dodich, has commented on his pride in being a part of RSY’s debut keel laying alongside his team and all of those who believed in the project: "This is a first important step for the new project that is coming to life and gives value to the even larger project that is Rosetti Superyachts.”

Designer and architect Sergio Cutolo has added: “Each new beginning contains within it great energy and I am very happy to be part of this adventure. This first RSY Explorer was born from a Hydro Tec project and from the wishes of the owners who followed us step by step.”

This graceful boat with a strong personality will doubtlessly become an exemplar for Rosetti explorers. We can’t wait to see her emerge in her final form within 24 months.