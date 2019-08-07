There are a few qualities intrinsic to an RSY project, Fulvio explains: “First and foremost, it must be safe and functional. Every space should have a purpose and not just be a styling exercise. In other words, the form always follows function.” The builder’s background in reliable work boats is inherent in the CEO’s words. “Our products meet the most stringent technical standards, from Ice Cass to the PolarCode, and can navigate anywhere in the world,” he continues.

The second secret to Rosetti’s success is its facilities, which are more than equipped to build sturdy yachts. Sprawling over 257,000sqm, the facility consists of two build sheds, 4,000 sqm of workshops, an assembly area with gantry crane, a dry dock and a quay with a water depth of 7.5m. “We have a massive production capacity with direct access to the Adriatic where we can build up to 140m in length, which is quite rare in Italy,” the CEO elaborates.

Finally, Rosetti Yachts’ achievements in the explorer and supply vessel sector is in no small part due to their collaborations with top-level designers and naval architects. “As an Italian company, we’ve focused on Italian designers for our projects, because we want to have an Italian visual identity,” says Fulvio. A combination of hardy efficiency and Italian flair puts RSY in pole position to lead the explorer industry.

So what exactly are these new generation yachts? “The word ‘explorer’ or ‘supply vessel’ is used to describe several types of yacht,” explains Fulvio, “This includes those equipped for extreme expeditions such as ice-breakers, and those designed for long-range navigation with the onboard space to be autonomous for longer periods.”

Explorers and supply vessels, the CEO continues, are growing in popularity among owners looking to visit destinations that are off the beaten track. This unconventional approach fits right in with the DNA of RSY: “RSY has been able to position itself as a ‘newcomer’ in the yachting world, but with a technical background that is unmatched in the sector,” says Fulvio, “This experience means we are able to build vessels that are extremely rugged from a design and construction point of view, but also offer outstanding performance.”

So what’s next for Rosetti Superyachts? The yard are angling for the upper end of the explorer spectrum in terms of size and quality, looking to design and build steel and aluminium yachts of up to 140m. More generally, they intend to continue offering products with efficient performance that simultaneously turns heads in terms of design, driving the world of explorers whatever the future may bring.