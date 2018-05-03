Expanding into the superyacht market, Rosetti Marino builds on their new brand ‘Rosetti Superyachts’ with their 85 and 48-metre superyacht concepts in collaboration with top Italian designer, Tommaso Spadolini.

Founded in 1925, the Rosetti Marino Group has become a well-established commercial vessel manufacturer on a global level. Their vision to become one of the leading Shipyards in the new building of luxury superyachts and Supply Vessels from 40m to 150m makes a kick-start with the 85m supply vessel concept.

Drawings by Spadolini showcase the vessel’s unique standout features differing from what is already on the superyacht market. “The biggest challenge was to create something different from the look-alike expedition vessels already available,” says Spadolini. “I studied the market very carefully and came up with a masculine, no-frills exterior design, but it’s the general arrangement that really sets this project apart.”

The 85m vessel features a careful arrangement by Spadolini, employing his expertise into a much larger project, “Despite the large deck areas dedicated to storage for tender and toys, I was able to develop a vessel with a volume of over 2,000 gross tons split between the forward superstructure and aft guest area below the helipad,” says the designer. "Connected by an open and covered walkway, this is a unique arrangement on a yacht borrowed from certain working vessels.”

Space is interconnected conscientiously, offering the utmost comfort and convenience for the owner and guests. Spadolini reveals a two-tier owner’s deck with a private forward terrace as well as the main salon and beach club underneath the aft helipad where furthermore, the fully certified helideck is ideally afar from the guest accommodation and forward superstructure thus to optimise heli operations.

Each section of the vessel complements each other, flowing seamlessly throughout the variant deck levels. When guests arrive by helicopter, the owner can walk from the helipad along the open companionway to the forward superstructure to then direct access of his duplex apartment arranged across two levels.

Additionally, the master suite with His and Her bathrooms located on the upper deck is connected by a private staircase with the private deck above featuring a lounge and open-air terrace with a hot tub overlooking the foredeck.