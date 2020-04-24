Rosetti Superyachts Appoints New CEO

Ermanno Bellettini will be taking the helm after first joining Rosetti Marino Group in 1998 - he has since assumed the position of Vice President since the launch of Rosetti Superyachts brand in 2017.

Fulvio Dodich, former CEO and Partner, has been appointed President as part of the organisational restructuring of the brand, while Andrea Giora remains at the head of the Sales Department.

"We thought it was time to officially introduce Ermanno to the team. He’s been working for the company since its foundation and he shares our objectives and strategy. We need to achieve great goals and to be proactive in an already very competitive market. In order to do this, we have to strengthen the team. Ermanno, Andrea and I will continue to pursue the challenges that Rosetti Superyachts faces every day to guarantee our customers the best products and services," Fulvio Dodich commented.

In what has been an undoubtedly tough few months for Italian shipyards, the brand hopes the organisational shift will strengthen its unity against the challenges that are inevitably yet to come.

"Leading a company is a great responsibility and I take on this delicate role with satisfaction as it increases my presence in the team. From the very beginning I believed in Rosetti Superyachts that actively involved me both personally and as a manager of Rosetti Marino, where I was involved in strategic projects for over 20 years. I believe that the synergy between us will exponentially enhance all our future projects," said Ermanno Bellettini.