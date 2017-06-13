Taking the design DNA of Pininfarina, the studio responsible for automotive classics such as the Cisitalia 202 and the Ferrari Testarossa, Aurea is an evolutionary creation made for those who want to explore the water in style.



Aurea is the result of the first collaboration between design studio and shipyard, with a focus on lifestyle thanks to its record-size beach club - unusual for a 70-metre superyacht - and huge exterior spaces with two swimming pools and water access on both sides of the hull.



On board, the main deck hosts guest cabins, a longitudinal balcony covered with a folding bulwark to create private spaces underway, while large windows flood each deck with natural light.



Thanks to a new take on size, shape, proportion and propulsion - with centrally located systems instead of stern - Pininfarina has presented a new level of creativity with design elements taken from a long history of classic car design.