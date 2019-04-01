The concept stems from a specific vision: A simple sharp line that connects two windows. One looks out towards the horizon, whilst the other points towards the bow into the beach club and owners entertaining area.

This idea blossomed into into a series that will showcase Rossinavi’s typical sporty lines, a fast displacement hull and wide outdoor areas on the upper deck. These high performance boats feature exteriors and interiors by Italian architect Fulvio De Simoni, and naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

The fast displacement hull of the Infinity series will allow them to reach speeds of over 20 knots, whilst at the same time maintaining very limited fuel consumption at low speeds. Another byproduct of her sophisticated design is her high stability - pitching is kept to a minimum, little felt even in the boat’s upper levels during rough weather.

Further, Infinity boasts remarkably low internal noise levels, the effectiveness of which greatly surpasses that of similar classic displacement boats. The series is also highly versatile, as at home transoceanic cruising as in shallow waters thanks to a 7-8 foot draft.

After a fantastic reception at Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Infinity series is sure to take the industry by storm. We look forward to keeping you updated on the progress of the concept.