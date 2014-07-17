Rossinavi Introduce Poseidon Yacht Concept

Poseidon is a luxury 44 metre, aluminium four-deck expedition vessel-inspired motor yacht. Gobbi's intent was to design a robust, ultra-safe and powerful, comfortable round the world cruising yacht. lts style is described by Enrico Gobbi as "military and luxury" with aesthetic details recalling the automotive design, and overall lines that are very architectural. The semi displacement vessel offers a fantastic 10,000-mile range, extreme functionality and absolutely unbeatable seafaring prowess.

Poseidon 44m is finished to an impeccable standard of comfort: its bright, spacious and luxurious interiors ensure an ongoing contact with the sea and the sky.

“Poseidon is designed as a “go-anywhere exploration yacht” and the construction in Ice Class 1B permits this yacht to navigate in areas where it’s likely to encounter floating ice,” explains Federico Rossi, Rossinavi COO. “The main impact of this ice class is the reinforced ‘ice belt’ around the hull able to resist impact loads even greater than 55 tons per square metre. The entire yacht project contains all aspects of this specific regulation under the technical point of view, emphasizing the right relevance to specific needs in navigation systems, comforts and living spaces.”

Enrico Gobbi pursued the intent to create a project without distinction between the design of exterior and interior spaces. The continuous dialogue between these is emphasized by the 8 vertical windows on both sides of the main deck that give great light inside the formal dining area and gym, and not least by the semicircular "glass house" master suite on the upper deck that guarantees to the Owner a splendid view over the sea. Furthermore a wide V shape kink has been designed on the hull in correspondence with the main deck saloon, both port and starboard, in order to allow the widest possible panoramic view from the interior of the lounge area.

The most stunning detail of this yacht although is it's stylish stern with a fantastic enclosed pool and beach area. The glass pool located aft has a diamond-cut bottom edge just above the yacht name showing through the water; a detail that guarantees a "wow" effect when the stern platform is open in the "beach" configuration. The main deck cockpit also has a large dining table for all the yacht's guests and a sitting area with sun pads adjacent the pool. Another sun area is located on the fly deck, with sun beds, lounge sofas and a fully equipped exterior bar. The external decks of Poseidon have plenty of space for enjoying the outside thanks to the various configurations of sitting, lounge, dining and sun areas, and the Master has his own private exterior lounge area on the upper deck.

The interior style of the yacht is characterized by a compromise of modem lines, brought to an essential minimalism and accompanied by precious coating materials, which definitely gives the rooms a high quality of elegance and luxury. The elegance of the interior areas is emphasized by the use of furniture and decorative objects belonging to the Armani Home collection (armchairs, wooden loose furnitures, table lamps, textiles).

The naval architecture and marine engineering of this explorer vessel has been developed by Arrabito Naval Architects, who have studied particularly efficient hull lines able to run in low consumption long range, but also to reach higher top speeds than an usual full displacement explorer vessel.