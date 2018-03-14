This week saw Rossinavi launch the custom designed fleet member, formerly known as Project Vector, christened Utopia IV in the blushing location of Pisa, fittingly for her all-Italian pedigree. The project, commissioned by a private American client, known to be JR Ridinger and Loren Ridinger, who shared on social media; "Such an amazing accomplishment that we've worked so hard for."

When we last spoke to the new owner JR Ridinger in 2016 he shared: “I had been looking for a boat for over a year and a half, I wanted to move up and this is my ‘in your fifties’ big move […] but we couldn’t find anything that fit the specifications. This came up […] somebody had commissioned it and they couldn’t follow through so I looked at it and said ‘wow’.”

With exterior and interiors by Venice-based Enrico Gobbi of Team4Design, the dynamic silhouette of Vector has been inspired by contemporary automotive design, with its sharp lines and low profile on the water; reminiscent of a speedboat with its sleek and sultry lines.

With a fast displacement hull, Vector is light, fast and powerful. Fitted with four light Rolls Royce engines as well as four hydro jets, this intelligent and unique combination of power means Utopia IV can travel as efficiently at low speeds as it can at high speeds with a top speed of 28 knots and an average cruising speed of 15 knots. Impressively, the vessel can easily reach a cruising speed of 18 knots using a mere 35% of propulsion power. Designed to be versatile, Vector is as at home cruising the Caribbean and Mediterranean as it is sailing along the coast of Florida.

Federico Rossi, COO of Rossinavi shared "We wanted it to feel like a speedboat, with a minimum draft, efficient in its range of navigation, with an intelligent propulsion and completely tailor-made."

Federico Rossi continued: "At the beginning of the design process, we had to consider the relationship between the engine horsepower necessary to achieve certain speeds, and its weight… The overall balance is a particular feature of this boat, an interesting idea which makes Vector unique.”

Inside, Vector has been optimised for comfort and style. Continuing the long lines of the exterior design, the interior is spacious, with the capacity to sleep 12 across six spacious cabins. The forward facing and luxurious owner’s suite features a six meter fixed length balcony and floor to ceiling glass windows that frame a 180-degree panoramic view, perfect when arriving to your destination. The master suite also includes a grand bathroom with wood panelling and marble that boasts a double-shower and Jacuzzi bath.

A walk inside the main salon, Vector’s lounge has two four-meter sliding glass doors that open onto the deck and shroud the interiors in natural light throughout the day. A rich wood-panelled partition wall separates the main living and dining spaces, while the main bar at the rear of the yacht opens directly onto the main deck for entertaining.

On deck, the yacht is purpose-build for entertaining, and designed to do so too. A number of lounge and recreation areas including three swimming pools, the largest of which sits on the main deck alongside a sun deck and sprawling outdoor lounge. Enrico Gobbi has takes credit for Utopia IV's impressive 70 square meter beach club space at the rear of the yacht which opens directly on sea level. There is also a design option for a “touch-and-go” helipad, achieved by lengthening the fly deck but without jeopardising the clean lines of the yacht’s design, which when not in use becomes a wide space for sundowners with cocktails or evening entertaining.

We're looking forward to seeing Utopia IV hit the water and take on her first ocean voyage with her delighted new owners.