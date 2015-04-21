Rossinavi Launches 40m Replica Yacht 'Taransay'
Italian shipyard Rossinavi has launched the 40-metre replica yacht Taransay.
Built as a modern reproduction of a vessel from the early 1930s and refitted by Amico & Co shipyard in 2008, Taransay combines a classic design with state-of-the-art technology.
Boasting a beam of 7.6-metres, the vessel offers ample space both inside and out with a vast sun deck nestled behind a wooden wheel house.
Other notable features include a large owner suite and two twin cabins, a classic canoe stern and direct access to the sea via a hinged platform accessed via the boarding ladder.
Two Caterpillar C18 Acert 599kW enable a range of 3,500nm at 10 knots and a top speed of 14 knots.
The 1930′s yacht on which Taransay is modelled was designed by G.L. Watson, widely regarded as the c father of yacht design.
Established during the 1970s, Rossinavi is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest yacht builders.