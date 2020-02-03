Rossinavi Launches 50m MY LEL

With a classic yet contemporary look, celebrated architecture firm Luca Dini have perfected the exterior and interior design on M/Y LEL, while the project was developed from start to finish by Kurt Lehmann, Chairman of Yacht Moments. Her sporty and sophisticated exterior is the epitome of the finest in Italian yacht design, while LEL’s interior socialising and entertaining spaces are demonstrative of the latest industry trends in design.

“The owner’s main request was to emphasise the open spaces to make the most of the open air and water, and I believe I achieved the objective because M/Y “LEL” is like an actual terrace overlooking the sea, un pied dans l’eau, where nature meets technology,” Luca Dini commented in a statement.

LEL’s aluminium superstructure means that her gross tonnage comes to less than 500GT, while the vessel will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 23 knots. The optimal use of volume in her internal spaces echoes that of a much larger superyacht, and LEL’s large beach club allows for ultimate interaction with and proximity to the sea.

Other notable features onboard Rossinavi’s latest flagship include her upper deck, where a serene dining area is fitted with a removable veranda for privacy and protection opens. LEL is a vessel for all seasons and conditions, with outdoor heating light, advanced air conditioning systems, and accessories including the very best in bar, sunbathing and relaxation spaces assuring that LEL can be taken anywhere, any time.