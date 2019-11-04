The latest fruit to come from the successful collaboration between Rossinavi and global design house Pininfarina, the Super Sport 65 takes inspiration from high performance sports cars and Pininfarina’s distinctive stylistic fluidity. The latest concept is a nod to Aurea, the first collaboration between the two Italian brands introduced in 2017, and places clear emphasis on connection between bow and stern, endowing the superyacht with a sporty yet sleek profile.

At a length of 65.5m, the Super Sport 65 is an all-aluminium build featuring a beam of 11m and a draft of 2.2m, allowing easy access to dock in areas otherwise inaccessible to yachts of a similar build. With generous accommodation for 12 guests in 6 cabins, as well as 7 cabins reserved for crew, this concept is characterised by wide open spaces and a voluminous layout, making as much use of on-board space as is conceivably possible.

The upper deck is an ode to Pininfarina’s renowned Gran Turismo, reminiscent of the design and proportion of these sports cars while still reserving expansive outdoor spaces for entertainment and socialising. The concept also features 2 jacuzzis, at each edge of the boat, floor-to-ceiling windows and a hot tub and custom made sofa at the stern.

COO of Rossinavi Federico Rossinavi commented in a statement on the challenges overcome in the Super Sport 65 – namely that of echoing the design of the sports car while creating balance between interior architecture and exterior design.

He explains, “We enter a new design dimension with the lower deck’s layout to the large areas dedicated to the crew and to the captain’s cockpit and engine room. The elegant and spacious design of the common areas including the main saloon and a larger owner’s cabin at bow all the way to the salon of the upper deck are the result of this new design direction which culminates in the flying bridge with Pininfarina’s signature super car design.”