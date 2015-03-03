With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, this 39 metre motor yacht may be equipped with innovative technological solutions which can be found on board all modern yachts; however this project has a certain twist.

The FR209 (soon to be christened Taransay) from Rossinavi is a classic motor yacht which resembles both elite lifestyle and the rugged navigation of true yachtsmen.

While details are still somewhat scarce; technical sheets state that this yacht is close to launch and the work of a diverse class of builders have reproduced something both classical in style and contemporary in function.

The Rossinavi team also hand-crafted a lot of the initial singular components of the vessel through a lost art of metal carpentry. Ingeniously, there is also a tender crane hidden within the chimney which makes Taransay a triumph of both form and function.