Able to navigate the extreme ice conditions of the Arctic, King Shark brings the yachting lifestyle to the furthest reaches of the world. The freedom of moving from Caribbean to the sub-zero conditions of Antarctica encapsulates the freedom of yachting, and the DNA of King Shark.

When asked about the project, Rossinavi COO Federico Rossi commented: “after the Vector project with a length of 63-metres, we are very satisfied to be chosen again for this mega yacht construction and especially in this ice classification.”

King Shark is a truly befitting name for a vessel of such sleek, harmonious design and aggressive capability. This master of the water is not only a spacious yacht with a beam of 12.70m and 1560GT, but extremely comfortable at ranges of over 6,000nm.

A deceptive explorer, the Enrico Gobbi style and design which runs throughout is more elegant than the rugged profiles of the explorer market; however, King Shark is equally at home in the most adverse and exotic environments.

King Shark is the next stage of evolution from Rossinavi's 49-metre Prince Shark superyacht range, and is now due for construction in Viareggio, Italy to Rina and Lloyds registration.

After selling the exciting project to a new owner, Rossinavi are continuing their legacy and furthering their evolution with one of the finest explorer projects under construction to date. We look forward to bringing you more information on the project as and when it emerges.

