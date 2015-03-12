This brand-new expedition vessel (dubbed under the hull number FR032) is an all-aluminium fast displacement motor yacht measuring 50 metres.

Powered by Diesel Electric/Rolls Royce POD, the ENDURANCE 50 will be able to reach a top speed of 17 knots while living up to her name as she crosses the world’s oceans in complete style and comfort.

Designed by T4D, this exterior profile is Rossi Navi’s latest expression of technology and style with an interior profile by Achille Salvagni.

“The new Endurance 50m is a fully customized yacht with essential and linear layout,” explains Federico Rossi or Rossinavi.

“Characterized by many minimalist details and lightweight materials. The twin diesel electric engines and the unlimited registration allow long range cruising around the world. This vessel has been design for the ‘tour of the globe’. The main vessel performance is the seakeeping and the long cruising range.”

“The generous full-beam owner’s suite forward to the weather deck enjoys plenty of light and a wonderful panorama thanks to the long windows along the two main sides and an unusual private balcony,” adds Enrico Gobbi of T4D.

“The exterior areas of the Endurance 50 make various configuration possible, including an exclusive sun area forward, placed over the wide garage. The outside dining area is on the upper deck, while the cockpit is furnished with luxurious sunbed close to a panoramic custom pool on aft.”

We look forward to watching this incredible achievement progress over time, and we’ll be bringing you updates from the yard as and when they emerge.