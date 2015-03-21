“The ‘Longitude 47’ has a panoramic owner cabin and two other Vip cabin on the main deck,” explains Federico Rossi. “The yacht has three big saloons; one of those is a continuation of the beach area, the “Longitude 47 beach salon”. The “Longitude 47” is a unique boats in his design, the large spaces available on board are usually expected on displacement yachts with classic lines. Now, through the vision in yacht design Fulvio De Simoni and the Rossinavi yacht building skills, those spaces are also belonging to sportive and innovative new yacht. The large garage can accommodate two tender, two seabob, two jetski, scuba equipment and others toys. The project include also a telescopic gym placed to the bow area.”

“Innovative architecture has allowed us to develop a sporty yacht with unusual proportions,” adds Fulvio De Simoni. “The raised cockpit above the main deck connects and approaches formally the sun deck to the main deck and allows to obtain an open area but with great privacy on of the aft part of the main deck saloon. Few but sharp traits give an unique personality and a determination to a clean and pure design”