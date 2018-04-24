After the sale of the project in May 2016, the emphasis has always been on combining speed, performance and a strong first impression. Flying Dagger does just this with a flawless design by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, offering up a profile which hints at the unleashed power within.

Powered by three MTU engines and three Kamewa waterjets, Flying Dagger’s fully-aluminium construction can glide through the water at a top speed of 27 knots. All while maintaining the utmost in terms of comfort.

While little is known about her interiors, layout or accommodation, the below 500 GRT motor yacht offers up a beam of 8.85-metres with owner’s residence on the main deck forward and four spacious double cabins on the lower deck for 10 guests.

Marrying the beam of 8.85-metres with a draft of 2.19m and a comfortable cruising speed of 23 knots, and Flying Dagger becomes the ultimate platform for escape across the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

This, naturally, comes with cutting-edge low emission ratings as well as drastically reduced noise levels, for a restful break over the ocean, enjoying the huge windows and skylights for the view or the expansive sundeck for partying until dawn.

While this is still a secretive project, we look forward to bringing you more on the launch and the following career on the water of superyacht Flying Dagger.